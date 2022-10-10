SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Trimmed by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 11.0% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $54,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 45,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,428,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $411.83. 33,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,536. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.50 and a 200-day moving average of $447.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

