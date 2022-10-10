Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $176.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Splunk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Splunk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

