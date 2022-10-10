SpookyShiba (SPKY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,437.00

SpookyShiba (SPKY) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, SpookyShiba has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. SpookyShiba has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $18,437.00 worth of SpookyShiba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpookyShiba token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SpookyShiba

SpookyShiba launched on July 6th, 2022. SpookyShiba’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,362,055 tokens. SpookyShiba’s official Twitter account is @shibaspooky and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpookyShiba is https://reddit.com/r/spookyshiba and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpookyShiba’s official website is spookyshiba.com. SpookyShiba’s official message board is spookyshiba.medium.com.

SpookyShiba Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpookyShiba (SPKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpookyShiba has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SpookyShiba is 0.00632191 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,528.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spookyshiba.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpookyShiba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpookyShiba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpookyShiba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

