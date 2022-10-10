SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.38

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 93626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,150.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.7153 per share. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

