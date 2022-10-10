SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.25

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

