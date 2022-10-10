St. James Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,267 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 3.9% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after buying an additional 343,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Comcast Trading Up 0.2 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.33. 655,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,244,547. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.