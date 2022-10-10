StarLaunch Price Down 5.8% This Week (STARS)

StarLaunch (STARS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One StarLaunch token can now be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. StarLaunch has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $10,903.00 worth of StarLaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StarLaunch has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

StarLaunch Token Profile

StarLaunch launched on November 10th, 2021. StarLaunch’s total supply is 99,592,717 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,325,000 tokens. The official website for StarLaunch is www.starlaunch.com. StarLaunch’s official Twitter account is @starlaunchsol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StarLaunch’s official message board is medium.com/@starlaunch.

StarLaunch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StarLaunch (STARS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. StarLaunch has a current supply of 99,592,716.75 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StarLaunch is 0.04863469 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $537.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.starlaunch.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarLaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarLaunch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarLaunch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

