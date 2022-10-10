Steem Dollars Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $28.76 million and $911,720.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00012772 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007241 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00013059 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009422 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,674,518 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Dollars (SBD) is a cryptocurrency . Steem Dollars has a current supply of 11,673,213.501. The last known price of Steem Dollars is 2.53775517 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,222,267.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://steem.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.