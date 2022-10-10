Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts have commented on STZHF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Stelco Price Performance

OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $25.00 on Monday. Stelco has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

