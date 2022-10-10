Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October 10th (CE, EMN, INSW, KDP, KO, MGPI, MNST, NAPA, PEP, PNT)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 10th:

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). Wedbush issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

