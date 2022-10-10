Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October 10th (CE, EMN, INSW, KDP, KO, MGPI, MNST, NAPA, PEP, PNT)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 10th:

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). Wedbush issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

