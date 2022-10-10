Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Allegro MicroSystems Put Options (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,835 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 806% compared to the average daily volume of 313 put options.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 5.7 %

ALGM stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $21.79. 3,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,219. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,954,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,507,000 after buying an additional 149,498 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 196.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 102,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 70.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.