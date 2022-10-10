Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,607 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 381% compared to the typical volume of 2,205 put options.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,885,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,941 shares of company stock worth $4,848,629. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,953,000 after acquiring an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,783.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 364,933 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of PFSI stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $44.41. 6,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,365. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

