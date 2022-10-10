StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CETX stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

