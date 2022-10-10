StockNews.com Downgrades AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) to Buy

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

AdvanSix stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.86. 156,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.79.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.50 million. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,761.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

