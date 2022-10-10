StockNews.com Downgrades John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $863.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 129.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,861,000 after purchasing an additional 371,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

