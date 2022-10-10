StockNews.com Downgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. 1,597,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,839. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 194.1% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after buying an additional 4,832,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 750,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 369.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after buying an additional 671,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after buying an additional 459,665 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

