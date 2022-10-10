StockNews.com Downgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $718.08.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $533.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $605.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.78. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,563,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

