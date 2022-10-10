StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.75. Community Financial has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Stories

