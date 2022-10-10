StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.18. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

