StockNews.com Lowers AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) to Hold

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXS. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

