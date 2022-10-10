StockNews.com Lowers Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innodata from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ INOD opened at $3.41 on Friday. Innodata has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Innodata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innodata by 131.4% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innodata by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innodata by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

