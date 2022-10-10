StockNews.com Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

VOYA opened at $63.90 on Friday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Voya Financial by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 245,692 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,045,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,792,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,849,000 after purchasing an additional 144,191 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

