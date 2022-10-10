StockNews.com Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) to “Buy”

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 43,259,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,096,340. AT&T has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

