StockNews.com Upgrades Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to “Buy”

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.94.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.55. The company had a trading volume of 593,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,261. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.86. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. Hershey has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $234.56.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,100,371. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

