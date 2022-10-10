StockNews.com Upgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,512 shares of company stock worth $817,901. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Progress Software by 8,237.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 351,570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 155,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,404,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,123,000 after buying an additional 95,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

