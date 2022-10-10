Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading 4.7% Higher

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 6,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 26,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Stria Lithium Trading Up 4.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.
Stria Lithium Company Profile
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
Featured Articles
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.