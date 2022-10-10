Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $106.40

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 106.40 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 108.60 ($1.31), with a volume of 789740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.37).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KETL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.96) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 353 ($4.27).

Get Strix Group alerts:

Strix Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £225.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,255.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172.90.

Strix Group Cuts Dividend

Strix Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

(Get Rating)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.