Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $106.40

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 106.40 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 108.60 ($1.31), with a volume of 789740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.37).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KETL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.96) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 353 ($4.27).
Strix Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £225.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,255.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172.90.
Strix Group Cuts Dividend
Strix Group Company Profile
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.
