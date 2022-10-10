Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $3.00 at B. Riley

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.58.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard bought 602,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,998.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 670,252 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 345,540 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $4,153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 112,999 shares during the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

