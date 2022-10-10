SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One SuperLauncher token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $712,077.21 and $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher launched on April 12th, 2021. SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,947 tokens. The official message board for SuperLauncher is superlauncher.medium.com. The official website for SuperLauncher is superlauncher.io. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @super_launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperLauncher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SuperLauncher has a current supply of 6,300,000 with 4,728,946.97189963 in circulation. The last known price of SuperLauncher is 0.15251328 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $931.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://superlauncher.io/.”

