SuperWalk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.00 Million (GRND)

SuperWalk (GRND) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. SuperWalk has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $54,246.00 worth of SuperWalk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperWalk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperWalk has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperWalk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SuperWalk Token Profile

SuperWalk was first traded on April 26th, 2022. SuperWalk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,894,444 tokens. SuperWalk’s official website is superwalk.io. SuperWalk’s official message board is medium.com/@superwalk. SuperWalk’s official Twitter account is @superwalk_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperWalk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperWalk (GRND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. SuperWalk has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SuperWalk is 0.09621429 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $64,990.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://superwalk.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperWalk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperWalk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperWalk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperWalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperWalk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.