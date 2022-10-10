Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Acquires Shares of 7,500 Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 59.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Arconic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,032. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

