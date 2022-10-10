Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Trading 3.3% Higher

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.16. 34,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,350,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 26.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Suzano by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

