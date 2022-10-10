SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $4.06 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin’s genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swft.pro. SwftCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@swftcoin. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @swftcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SwftCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SwftCoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,004,999,999 in circulation. The last known price of SwftCoin is 0.00151664 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,596,283.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.swft.pro/.”

