Synapse (SYN) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Synapse (SYN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Synapse token can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00005860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $203.03 million and $4.56 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Synapse has a current supply of 192,696,599 with 139,773,376 in circulation. The last known price of Synapse is 1.17885812 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $956,474.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://synapseprotocol.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

