Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.01. The stock had a trading volume of 73,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,939. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.55.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

