Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $85.90

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.90 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 86.40 ($1.04), with a volume of 1017774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.30 ($1.08).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £533.40 million and a P/E ratio of 992.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

About Target Healthcare REIT

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.78%.

(Get Rating)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.