Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.36

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 67648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

