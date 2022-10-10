Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $118.18

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.18 and last traded at $118.34, with a volume of 416988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial raised Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.
