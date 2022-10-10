Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $118.18

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.18 and last traded at $118.34, with a volume of 416988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 210,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,526,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

