Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Up 3.4%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) shot up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.06. 58,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,414,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 78.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 96,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.