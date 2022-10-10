Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay in the first quarter worth $664,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Teekay by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teekay in the first quarter worth $595,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Teekay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teekay by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 70,878 shares during the period. 28.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TK opened at $3.41 on Monday. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $346.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $153.81 million during the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

