TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.98 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $395.94 million and approximately $22.98 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00086255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00066567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00029280 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000269 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008691 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,813,631,492 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

