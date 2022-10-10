Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $383.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $283.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $391.67 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.94.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.90. 892,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,394,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $206.86 and a fifty-two week high of $414.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,138,505. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

