The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.31 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

