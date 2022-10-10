The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $81.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 717.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 54,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

