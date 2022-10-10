The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of WMG stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,991. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

