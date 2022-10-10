The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Lifted by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.88. The stock had a trading volume of 55,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,046. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.