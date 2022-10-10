The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 83,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,785. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

