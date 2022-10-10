The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Raised by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $116,429,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 202,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,401. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

