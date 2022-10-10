The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 262,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

