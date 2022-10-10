Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 67,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,806,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $13.16 on Monday, hitting $510.45. 50,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $558.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.35. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

